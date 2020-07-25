हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kemar Roach

Kemar Roach becomes 1st West Indies bowler in 26 years to complete 200 Test wickets

Roach achieved the landmark on the second day of the third and final Test match against England at the Old Trafford Cricket Stadium in Manchester.

Image Credits: Twitter/@ICC

West Indies fast bowler Kemar Roach scripted history on Saturday as he became the first Caribbean player in 26 years to complete a feat of 200 wickets in the longest format of the game.

The 32-year-old achieved the landmark on the second day of the third and final Test match against England at the Old Trafford Cricket Stadium in Manchester.

Roach reached the feat when he bowled out Chris Woakes cheaply for one run on the last ball of the 91st over.

By dismissing Woakes, the right-handed bowler became the first Caribbean player to take 200 Test wickets since Curtly Ambrose in 1994.

Meanwhile, Roach also became the ninth West Indies player overall to reach the mark. Courtney Walsh, Curtly Ambrose, Malcolm Marshall, Lance Gibbs, Joel Garner, Michael Holding, Gary Sobers, and Andy Roberts are the other West Indies players to reach the 200-wicket mark in Test cricket.

Roach has achieved the milestone in his 59th Test, thus reaching the mark faster than Sobers (80). 

Roach eventually finished the innings with figures of four for 72 as England were bundled out for 369 in their first-innings against West Indies.

Kemar Roach
