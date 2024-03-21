South African cricketer Keshav Maharaj, who captains Durban Super Giants (DSG), in SA 20, visited the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya to seek blessings from the god ahead of the two-month long tournament. Hailed as Ram Bhakt in the crickting circles, Maharaj is the first hindu-born cricket in Proteas team. Maharaj cherises his trips to India as he gets to visit some of the religious points which are of huge importance in hindu religion.

In October and November 2023, when South Africa were in India to play the Crcket World Cup, Maharaj went to Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple. He had shared the pics from this trip as well.

Check Maharaj's Ram Mandir photo below:

It has become a norm these days that whenever Maharaj starts a new spell or comes to bat in the middle, the DJ at the stadiums plays 'Jai Shri Ram' song from the film Adipurush. In 2023, when India were on tour of South Africa, KL Rahul has enquired the same with Maharaj when the South Africa came in to bat and was marking his guard. Rahul had asked from behind the stumps: "They play this song every time you come." Maharaj had said 'Yeah, they do'.

Maharaj had once spoken about his faith in Lord Ram, saying that he has given him perspective and guidance throughout his career and life. "I am a staunch devotee of Lord Hanuman and Lord Ram. So it's the least I can do to say thank you and get me in my zone and make me focused through hearing 'Ram Siya Ram' play in the background. So I sent the request through to the DJ and I am very fortunate that he could play the song for me when I entered," said Maharaj.

Interestingly, Maharaj was ignored by all ten teams in IPL 2024 auction and he went unsold. But he is training with Super Giants franchise. He captains the Durban team of the same franchise in SA.

All about Keshav Maharaj's hindu origin

Maharaj is a cricketer of Indian origin. His forefathers had come from Uttar Pradesh in India to South Africa in 1874. Keshav's father Athmanand Maharaj, in an interview to Mumbai Mirror, had said that on September 1, 1874 his great great grandfather arrived in Durban from Sultanpure in UP. "That was the time when the Indian people used to come across to South Africa in search of work. The opportunities that were presented here were many. South Africa was looking for skilled labourers and the Indians, with their experience in farming and other sectors, contributed to the South African development," said elder Maharaj.

Maharaj is married to Lerisha

Keshav Maharaj married hs long-time girlfriend Lerisha Munsamy in April 2022. Like Maharaj, Lerisha's roots are also in India as she also hails from UP. Lerisha is a Kathak dancer and it was her dance performance that helped her impress her in-laws. The couple met through mututal friends and before they knew it, they became lovers.