IPL 2024 RCB vs CSK Head To Head Record, Pitch Report, Weather Update, Squads: As MS Dhoni And Virat Kohli Come Face To Face, A Glimpse Into History

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are going to meet in the first match of IPL 2024 on Friday night after a starry opening ceremony at the MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai and the fans cannot wait for the game to start. MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Dinesh Karthik and other cricketing heroes from the two teams will be in action and we could not have asked for a better start to the league than this. CSK aim for a record-setting sixth IPL trophy while RCB are looking for their elusive first. Ahead of this exciting clash, let's take a look at their head-to-head record, weather news, and pitch report.

CSK vs RCB Head to Head Record

CSK and RCB have met each other 31 times in IPL, out of which MS Dhoni-led side have won 20 times while Bengaluru-based franchise has been victorious only 10 times. One matched saw no result as it was washed out. Their highest team score against each other is as follows: CSK scoring 226 while RCB have scored 218. Lowest scores are: CSK (82), RCB (70).

MA Chidambaram Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch at MA Chidambaram stadium is usually slow and low. The team with an array of spinners will do well here. One does not know the exact nature of the surface yet but expect CSK spinners to dominate. Chennai build their squad according to the nature of the track at Chepauk and that is why you see Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Moeen Ali, Maheesh Theekshana in te squad.

RCB have Karn Sharma and Glenn Maxwell as two spinners who may constantly play for them. But they know that playing CSK in Chepauk will not be easy and their spinners won't be the gamechangers, the batters will have to step up.

The team which wins the toss, would look to bowl first. CSK have a great record in Chennai. Out of the last five matches they have played here, CSK have won four. The slow nature of these pitches is reflected in the fact that in history of IPL, 200+ score has been achieved at MA Chidambaram stadium only four times.

CSK vs RCB IPL 2024: Weather Update

The weather won't affect the IPL 2024 opening contest between Chennai and Bengaluru. The day temperature will be around 33 degrees while at night, the temperature drops down to 27 degrees. There is zero percent chance of rain in Chennai on March 22, the day when CSK plays RCB in the IPl opener.

CSK vs RCB: Squads

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Full Squad: MS Dhoni (C), Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Devon Conway, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajay Mandal, Mukesh Choudhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Mitchell Santner, Simarjeet Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Rachin Ravindra, Shardul Thakur, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Mustafizur Rahman, Avanish Rao Aravelly.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Full Squad: Cameron Green, Virat Kohli, Alzarri Joseph, Glenn Maxwell, Faf du Plessis, Mohammed Siraj, Dinesh Karthik, Yash Dayal, Anuj Rawat, Will Jacks, Lockie Ferguson, Reece Topley, Mayank Dagar, Tom Curran, Mahipal Lomror, Rajan Kumar, Karn Sharma, Suyash Prabhudessai, Manoj Bhandage, Akash Deep, Saurav Chauhan, Himanshu Sharma, Swapnil Singh, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Rajat Patidar.