This Ex-Pakistan Captain Could Be JAILED In Netherlands For Call To Murder Dutch Politician

A former Pakistani cricketer could land up in a jail in Netherlands in case of inciting violence against one of the political leaders in the European country. A report in Reuters says that prosecutors have told the judges that Ex-Pakitan captain Khalid Latif should be in jail for 12 years for urging people to murder Dutch leader Greet Wilders in 2018. This former cricketer has played 18 internationals for Pakistan and was then banned after being caught in spot-fixing scandal too.

What was the matter?

In 2018, Latif had posted a video that had gone viral. In the video, he had allegedly said that he will give 3 million Pakistani rupees or 21,000 euros to anyone who would murder Wilders. But why? Latif was angry over Wilders' comment on Islam and had been hurt by some of his actions. Wilders, says the report in Reuters, had planned a cartoon contest depicting caricatures of Muslim Prophet Mohammad. The competition was eventually cancelled but Latif had by then launched the video.

SPEECH IN COURT TODAY DURING TRIAL AGAINST PAKISTANI KHALID LATIF, WHO WANTED ME TO BE SLAUGHTEREDhttps://t.co/OuCFrJPUDO — Geert Wilders (@geertwilderspvv) August 29, 2023

Prosecutors have told judges they're seeking a 12-year sentence for former Pakistani cricketer Khalid Latif for urging people to murder Dutch far-right leader Geert Wilders in 2018. Prosecutors said Latif posted a video offering a 3 million rupee reward for the murder of Wilders August 29, 2023

It is to be noted that in Islam, the images of the Prophet Mohammad are forbidden. The caricatures can hugely offend a muslim.

After five years to the controversial video posted by Latif, he has been charged with incitement to murder, incitement to criminal acts and threatening violence against Wilders.

Who is Ex-Pakistani cricketer Khalid Latif?

Khalid is a former Pakistani cricketer, who made his intenational debut in an ODI match vs Zimbabwe at Iqbal stadium in Faisalabad in January of 2008. He played 5 ODIs and 13 T20Is for Pakistan, and also led the Men In Green in Asian Games 2010. Latif's international career ended in 2016. He made 147 and 237 runs in ODI and T20Is. The stats suggest that he could not deliver the goods at the international stage. Latif also won the U19 World Cup with Pakistan and was considered to be the next big thing but his good run in age-group cricket could not convert to performances in senior cricket.

Latif's cricket career was cut short after he was found guilty of committing spot-fixing in a match. He was later banned for 5 years in 2017. Latif, today, is 27 years old and continues to live in Pakistan.

Who is Greet Wilders?

Wilders is one of the prominent far-right leaders in Europe, who has been a key figure in the immigration debate in the Netherlands. However, Wilders has been never been in the government. One can say that Wilders is also controversial political figure as he lives under police protection since 2004. His political party, PVV, is the main opposition party and the third-largest in the Dutch parliament. In his victim statement, he told Latif in the court, "Your call to kill me and offer a reward is despicable and will not silence me."

The court is going to make the judgement in the Latif vs Wilders case on Sepember 11.