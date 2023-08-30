The Pakistan cricket team look in good spirits ahead of their opening contest vs Nepal in Asia Cup 2023 on August 30. The match is being played in Multan and from there, Pakistan will travel to Kandy in Sri Lanka to meet arch-rivals India in their second game on September 2. Some media formalities had to be done ahead of the Nepal match and the Pakistan squad reached the studio to get it done.

In one of the interview sessions, Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf was asked about his first crush and the answer left his good friend and fellow pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi in splits. When Rauf was asked about his first crush, he had remained silent. Shaheen was overlooking all of this before he decided to bring out his phone and record the interview himself. He asked the host to stop for a bit and brought out the phone and said, "Yeah, let's start now." As soon as Rauf saw Shaheen recording the video, he immediately said that his wife is his first crush.



A Pakistan fan shared the clip on X (formerly Twitter) and it is going viral currently on social media.

Watch how Afridi trolled Rauf over the 'whp is first crush' question:

Pakistan have already announced their playing XI for the Asia Cup 2023 opener vs Nepal. The side is being led by Babar Azam and other key players to watch out for will be Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman and Iftikhar Ahmed. The Pakistan XI looks bowling-heavy while they also bat deep. Shaheen, who will come in to bat at No 10, can more than just swing the bat. He has won matches for Pakistan and Lahore Qalandars in Pakistan Super League with his batting.

It will be interesting to see whether Pakistan will stick the same XI for India game as well or not. While they they expect to easily beat Nepal, Team India are going to be a huge challenge for them. The pace trio of Shaheen, Rauf and Naseem Shah will hold key to their success against India. These three have been performed well against the star-studded Indian lineup in the past. Like always, it will be the Indian batting vs Pakistani bowling, which will be the highlight of this rivalry. India, led by Rohit Sharma, will be reaching Kandy on Wednesday (August 30) to prepare for the match.