KIERON POLLARD

Kieron Pollard Is A Beast: Fans Go Crazy As Star Batter Takes Rashid Khan To The Cleaners, Hits 5 Sixes Back To Back In The Hundred

Watch: Kieron Pollard goes all guns blazing against Rashid Khan in The Hundred match.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Aug 11, 2024, 09:25 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Kieron Pollard produced a sensational knock against Trent Rockets at Utilita Bowl for his team Southern Brave leading them to a 2-wicket win on Saturday (August 10). Enroute his match-winning knock, Pollard smashed Rashid Khan for five sixes in a row after struggling in the beginning of his knock which at one point saw him on 6 off 14 deliveries. Internet went crazy after this sensational knock of Pollard.

Watch the video of sixes here...

Checkout fans reaction here...

Pollard, the Player of the Match, said: "I had to make a play at some point. I was really slow to start but I didn't think it was a pitch where you could just come in and hit the ball, so I had to really try and calculate and pick my bowler. I've played against Rash a lot and he's got me out a lot of times so I had to see what was happening but I knew the sort of line and length he was going to bowl. If he bowled full I was going to back my strength which is hitting straight and he bowled three fuller balls and it was right in my arc. I couldn't stop at that point in time, I had to get maximum. Rash is a world-class bowler but this was just one of the days where I took victory." (Kieron Pollard Smashes 5 Consecutive Sixes Off Rashid Khan In The Hundred League, Spectators Left Stunned- WATCH)

On the first ball, Pollard smashed Rashid over cow corner followed up by another biggie over long-off. Then the powerful hitter made it three in a row with one over the leggie's head and then sent it over deep midwicket. No one expected such brutal treatment would be given to any bowler in that contest especially to a high-quality bowler like Rashid Khan.

