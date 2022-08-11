NewsCricket
UAE’S INTERNATIONAL LEAGUE T20

Kieron Pollard, Nicholas Pooran, Dwayne Bravo join UAE’s International League T20

The latest reveal of players also includes; Will Smeed, Rehan Ahmed, Jordan Thompson, Sheldon Cottrell, Andre Fletcher, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Bas de Leede, Chris Benjamin, and Bilal Khan.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Aug 11, 2022, 05:22 PM IST

Kieron Pollard, Nicholas Pooran, Dwayne Bravo join UAE's International League T20

UAE’s International League T20 (ILT20) has today revealed the next batch of world-recognised cricketing talent that has signed on to participate in the Inaugural event. Having recently announced some of the biggest names in global T20 cricket today, the league bolsters their roster by adding more impressive names to its list of Marquee Players.

Those joining this illustrious list include;

  • Kieron Pollard
  • Nicholas Pooran
  • Dwayne Bravo
  • Dasun Shanaka
  • Ollie Pope
  • Fazalhaq Farooqi

Speaking on the latest list of players to join the League, Mubashshir Usmani, Emirates Cricket’s General Secretary said: “Our team continues to be impressed with the quality of talent that has committed to participating in the ILT20.” “We are very pleased to see the list of Marquee players grow in stature which is evident through our latest reveal, and we are encouraged to see exciting, emerging talent join such experienced names from world cricket.”
 
The latest reveal of players also includes; Will Smeed, Rehan Ahmed, Jordan Thompson, Sheldon Cottrell, Andre Fletcher, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Bas de Leede, Chris Benjamin, and Bilal Khan.
 
Making its debut in January (2023), the inaugural ILT20, which has received multi-year ICC approval, will be played in a 34-match format across the UAE’s exemplemtary, world-class Cricket facilities in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah. Franchise owners include Reliance Industries, Kolkata Knight Riders, Capri Global, GMR, Lancer Capital, and Adani Sportsline.

