Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Indian Premier League 2020 Match 43: Team Prediction, Probable XIs, Head-to-Head, TV Timings

In Match 43 of the ongoing 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), KL Rahul-led Kings XI Punjab will square off with David Warner's Steve Smith in the second tie between the two teams of the season at the Dubai International Stadium on Saturday.

SRH and KXIP are currently occupying the fifth and sixth spot, respectively at the IPL 2020 standings with four victories from ten matches they have played so far.

Punjab will head into the clash on the back of three consecutive victories - against Delhi Capitals (DC), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Mumbai Indians (MI).

The David Warner-led team, on the other hand, are coming into the match after clinching an eight-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals at the same venue on Thursday, courtesy Manish Pandey’s 47-ball 83*, Vijay Shankar’s fifty and Jason Holder’s brilliant figures of three for 33.

In the previous encounters between the two sides, Sunrisers Hyderabad swept aside Kings XI by 69 runs in Dubai on October 8. While SRH will look to seal yet another win over Punjab, KL Rahul's side will be keen to bounce back and settle the scores.

As far as head-to-head record is concerned, the Hyderabad franchise hold a big edge over Kings XI Punjab going into the clash.

The two sides have locked horns in a total of 15 matches they have played so far, with SRH clinching wins on 11 occasions.

Talking about the two sides' record at this venue, KXIP have won four out of seven matches they have played in Dubai. SRH, on the other hand, have sealed five out of eight games at this venue.

Meanwhile, some of the players of the two teams will also look to achieve their individual score.

Kings XI's Chris Gayle is just 36 runs short of reaching 1,000 IPL runs for the franchise, while his teammate Glenn Maxwell needs only 13 runs to complete 1,500 runs in the cash-rich league.

Meanwhile, Manish Pandey and Sandeep Sharma require 77 runs and a wicket, respectively to complete 1,000 runs and 100 wickets in the IPL.

When to watch?

The match between KXIP vs SRH will be the second clash of the double header will kickstart at 7.30 p.m IST in the absence of fans amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Where to watch?

The clash will be telecast on Star Sports Network, while the live streaming of the match will also be available on Star’s streaming application Hotstar.

SRH vs KXIP, Dream11 Team Prediction:

Wicketkeeper: KL Rahul (Captain)

Batsmen: Jonny Bairstow, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, David Warner, Manish Pandey,

All-rounders: Jason Holder, Vijay Shankar

Bowlers: Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh,Sandeep Sharma

Probable XIs:

Sunrisers Hyderabad Probable XI: David Warner (C), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem/Abhishek Sharma, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan.

Kings XI Punjab Probable XI: KL Rahul (C/wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, James Neesham, M Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammad Shami.

SQUADS:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (C), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Mohammad Nabi, Kane Williamson, Bavanaka Sandeep, Billy Stanlake, Fabian Allen, Virat Singh, Basil Thampi, Khaleel Ahmed, Sanjay Yadav, Abhishek Sharma, Prithvi Raj Yarra.

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (wk/C), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, James Neesham, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Chris Jordan, Karun Nair, Krishnappa Gowtham, Sheldon Cottrell, Sarfaraz Khan, Hardus Viljoen, Jagadeesha Suchith, Ishan Porel, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Tajinder Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Simran Singh, Harpreet Brar.