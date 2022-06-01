हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
KK singer

KK dies at 53: Virender Sehwag leads sports fraternity tributes after singer’s sudden death

The sporting fraternity expressed their sadness at KK's sudden death with former Indian cricketers Virender Sehwag and VVS Laxman expressing their condolences.


Source: Twitter

Popular singer and songwriter KK passed away aged 53 in Kolkata late on Tuesday (May 31) after performing at a concert. According to reports, he died shortly after performing at a college event in Nazrul Manch area of the city. Following his performance, KK headed to the Grand Hotel where he felt sick and collapsed on his bed. He was rushed to the CMRI Hospital, where he was declared dead.

The singer, whose real name was Krishnakumar Kunnath, performed at a concert organised by a college at Nazrul Mancha in south Kolkata for almost an hour in the evening. He was ‘feeling heavy’ after reaching his hotel, and soon collapsed, officials said.

He was taken to a nearby private hospital where doctors declared him brought dead around 10 pm, they said. Doctors at the hospital said they suspected ‘cardiac arrest’ to be the cause of the death.

As the news of his sudden death broke, condolences from contemporaries, associates from the film industry, and fans started pouring on social media.

The sporting fraternity expressed their sadness with former Indian cricketers Virender Sehwag and VVS Laxman expressing their condolences. Even IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Rajasthan Royals and sports commentator Harsha Bhogle conveyed their sadness on social media.

“Tragic to hear about the passing away of KK after falling ill while performing in Kolkata. Another reminder of how fragile life is. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti,” wrote Sehwag on Twitter.

“Saddened by the untimely demise of a wonderful Singer, KK. He will live on through his music. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti,” Laxman posted.

Check other reactions from sports fraternity here…

 

 

 

Earlier in the day, KK had posted images from his concert in Kolkata's Vivekanda college on his Instagram account.

