KKR co-owner Juhi Chawla’s daughter Jhanvi wants her ‘heart back’ after Pat Cummins super show vs Mumbai Indians

Co-owner Juhi Chawla's daughter Jhanvi, who was present at the IPL 2022 mega auction along with Aryan and Suhana Khan, gave her ‘heart’ away to Cummins, who smashed 56 off 15 balls in a five-wicket win. 

KKR co-owner Juhi Chawla's daughter Jhanvi wants her 'heart back' after Pat Cummins super show vs Mumbai Indians
KKR co-owner Juhi Chawla's daughter Jhanvi. (Photo: BCCI/IPL)

Australia and Kolkata Knight Riders pacer Pat Cummins smashed an IPL record-equalling 14-ball fifty against five-time champions Mumbai Indians in Pune on Wednesday (April 6). Cummins’s phenomenal knock left everyone in awe including co-owner Juhi Chawla’s daughter Jhanvi Mehta.

Jhanvi, who was present at the IPL 2022 mega auction along with Aryan and Suhana Khan, gave her ‘heart’ away to Cummins, who smashed 56 off 15 balls in a five-wicket win. “I don’t think I’ll be able to speak for the rest of the day. Absolutely flabbergasted. KKR, please replacement of heart!” Jhanvi wrote after sensational knock by Cummins.

From out of nowhere, Pat Cummins turned out to be the chief architect of Kolkata Knight Riders stunning Mumbai Indians by five wickets. In his 15 balls, Cummins scored 56 runs with the help of four fours and six sixes at a jaw-dropping strike-rate of 373.33 on a pitch at MCA Pune where a majority of the batters in the match were asked tough questions.

But Cummins batted like a man possessed and took Kolkata home in a chase which looked tricky when he walked in. Asked by his Kolkata team-mate Venkatesh Iyer in a video posted by the IPL website on Thursday, Cummins tried to recall how his blistering knock happened.

“I don’t know (on how his knock happened). I think you guys did the hard work upfront, so for when I come in, I was trying to hit big sixes, trying to think really clearly: If it’s in my area, I am going to go for it, if it’s not in my area, I’ll just try and take a single. Batting at the end of the game, it’s not swinging, it’s not seaming so it’s a bit easier for me. It was good fun.”

When Cummins was smashing boundaries off Tymal Mills, Jasprit Bumrah and Daniel Sams (taken to cleaners for 35 runs in the 16th over), Iyer had the best seat in the house to witness the carnage, holding one end for an unbeaten 41-ball 50.

“Felt really good. Honestly, barring you, everyone felt the wicket was a little bit tricky to bat on but that was some unbelievable display of hitting from you. So it was important for me to stay there till the end and play that anchor role,” stated Iyer.

(with IANS inputs)

