Watch: Ravindra Jadeja's Epic No-Look Run Out Attempt, Bails Refuse To Tumble As Rinku Singh Escapes

On Sunday, April 23, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) secured their third consecutive victory in the 2023 edition of the IPL. The team defeated the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by a margin of 49 runs in a high-scoring game played at the Eden Gardens. The visiting team posted a massive total of 235 runs on the scoreboard while batting first on a good track. The credit for this goes to the spectacular performances of Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, and Shivam Dube.

Chasing a mammoth score, KKR did not have the best start as they lost two wickets for just one run. Moreover, star opener Jason Roy was injured and was unavailable to bat, which made their task even more difficult. Venkatesh Iyer and Nitish Rana tried their best to revive the KKR innings by balancing rescue acts and attack strategies, with the required run rate constantly creeping up. However, both eventually succumbed to pressure, leaving Roy and Rinku Singh to lower the damage.

Roy started his innings in style, hitting three consecutive sixes against his countryman Moeen Ali. He wasn't able to run properly due to his injury but was hitting the ball big. Just as he started hitting, KKR fans almost had their hearts in their mouths when he survived a run-out in the 9th over of the innings. Roy pushed Ravindra Jadeja's final delivery of the over towards him, and the CSK all-rounder cleverly attempted a no-look runout. However, luckily for Rinku Singh, the bails did not come off, and the throw went towards mid-on. Rinku was watching the ball, but Roy initiated a run. However, Rinku denied his request, and Roy, after running 3/4th of the pitch, had to run back and dive to reach the crease in time without much damage. Roy, who was already nursing a niggle, hobbled to the crease but was eventually safe.

Roy brought up a 19-ball half-century, but his innings was cut short by Maheesh Theekshana when he was on 61. On the other hand, Rinku Singh remained unbeaten on 53 off 33 balls as KKR could only manage to score 186 runs on the board.