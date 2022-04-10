Skipper Rishabh Pant will face a big test when Delhi Capitals lock horns with table-toppers Kolkata Knight Riders, led by their former captain Shreyas Iyer, in a much-anticipated IPL clash on Sunday. Iyer, one of the architects of the Delhi franchise’s resurgence in the IPL, having taken them to their maiden final in 2020, was replaced as skipper of the team last season after he missed the first half due to an injury. The franchise didn’t retain the 27-year-old, who was picked up by KKR at the auction.

Under his captaincy, the Knight Riders are perched at the top of the league with six points from four outings, their only loss coming against Royal Challengers Bangalore. The Capitals on the other hand, after a winning start, have slumped to back-to-back defeats and are placed seventh.

Both Pant and Iyer are touted as future India captain and it will be interesting to see how the two fare.

The Capitals have lost a close match to new entrants, Lucknow Super Giants, after falling to the other new team, Gujarat Titans.

KKR head into the match high on confidence, having defeated Mumbai Indians with Pat Cummins scoring a 15-ball 56. The former champions have looked like a cohesive unit capable of tackling all situations.

Match Details

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals, Match No. 19

Venue: Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Date & Time: April 10th at 3:30 PM IST

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network, Star Gold and Disney+Hotstar

KKR vs DC Dream 11 Prediction

Captain – Shreyas Iyer

Vice-Captain – Mustafizur Rahman

Batters – Shreyas Iyer (C), Prithvi Shaw, Sarfaraz Khan

Wicketkeeper - Rishabh Pant

All-rounders – Pat Cummins, Andre Russell, Axar Patel

Bowlers: Umesh Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mustafizur Rahman (VC), Sunil Narine

KKR vs DC Probable XI

Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Sam Billings (wk), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Rasikh Dar, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mustafizur Rahman