KKR Vs GT Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s KKR Vs GT IPL 2023 Match No 39 in Kolkata, 330PM IST, April 29

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) play hosts to Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans (GT) in Match 39 of Indian Premier League (IPL 2023) at Eden Gardens. KKR have lost more games this IPL than win but this trend needs to change if they wish to qualify for the playoffs. The task just gets tougher as they have only 6 games left in the bag to make an impact. With just 3 wins from 8 games, KKR will be under pressure to deliver the goods when they take on defending champions GT.

KKR are coming into this contest on back of a superb win over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). At the same time, GT won their last game too against Mumbai Indians at home.Champion teams always find one hero or the other on the day and that has been the case with Titans who have plenty of match-winners in their lineup.Shubman From Shubman Gill To Rahul Tewatia to Mohammed Shami, all of them have been contributing to the team's success in IPL 2023.

As far as KKR are concerned, they can try and push Rinku Singh up in the batting order and see how he performs. Jason Roy has been a great addition to the lineup and he needs to have a good game if KKR want to beat GT.

Shardul Thakur missed the last game vs RCB but he bowled an extended spell in the nets a day before the match. As per Cricbuzz, the India all-rounder is available for selection in the match vs GT.

KKR vs GT Dream 11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Wriddhiman Saha

Batters: Shubman Gill (vc), David Miller, Jason Roy

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya (c), Andre Russell,

Bowlers: Varun Chakaravarthy, Mohammad Shami, Rashid Khan, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine

KKR vs GT Squads:

KKR: N Jagadeesan, Jason Roy, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, David Wiese, Kulwant Khejroliya, Suyash Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer, Mandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, Litton Das, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Shardul Thakur, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Harshit Rana, Aarya Desai.

GT: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little, Vijay Shankar, Shivam Mavi, Jayant Yadav, Abhinav Manohar, Srikar Bharat, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Dasun Shanaka, Odean Smith, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Yash Dayal, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel, Noor Ahmad.

KKR vs GT Probable Playing 11s

Kolkata Knight Riders Predicted XI: N Jagadeesan (wk), Jason Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, David Wiese, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy

Gujarat Titans Predicted XI: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Josh Little, Mohammad Shami.