IPL 2023 Points Table, Orange Cap And Purple Cap Leaders: KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants Jump To 2nd Spot

The KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) registered a massive win over Punjab Kings (PBKS) in IPL 2023 to boost their Net Run Rate (NRR) and improve their position in the points table. This was LSG's fifth win of the season in eight matches and it helped them jump to second in the points table despite the fact that even Gujarat Titans (GT) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have same number of wins. That is because LSG's NRR (0.841) is better than GT's (0.580) and CSK's (0.376). The fight for the playoffs, especially the top 2 finish has intensified as the second half of the season begins

Mayers, Stoinis and Pooran steal the show

Kyle Mayers at the top and then Marcus Stoinis and Nicholos Pooran in the middle stole the show on Friday night with some brutal power-hiting. LSG recorded the second highest total in IPL with the score of 257 for 5 in 20 overs on the board.

More than one reason to celebrate tonight _ pic.twitter.com/SEOu2bkw1C— Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) April 28, 2023

Mayers smashed a 24-ball 54 to give LSG a great start with the bat. His innings included 7 fours and 4 sixes respectively. Stoinis arrived after the fall of second wicket and did not waste a second to start attacking. Ayush Badoni played a nice hand of 24-ball 43 before Stoinis departed after 72 made off 40 balls and Pooran arrived at the crease. The West Indian batter smashed 45 off just 19 balls to take LSG to their best total in IPL.

Arshdeep bowls his worst spell

Punjab never looked competitive in the game. Arshdeep Singh bowled his worst figures in IPL. He finished with 1 for 52 from 4 overs. Atharva Taide smashed a 36-ball 66 in the chase of 258 but that was not enough as no one else in the batting lineup really showed up. PBKS got bowled out for 201, losing the game by 56 runs.

Check out the IPL Points Table

LSG bowling out PBKS helped their NRR further. They are now second-placed in standings after Rajasthan Royals. GT and CSK are next best. Despite the loss, Punjab remain sixth in the table.

Orange and Purple cap leaders

RCB captain Faf du Plessis remains the leading run-scorer in IPL 2023 with 422 runs in 8 games. Purple cap also belongs to a RCB cricketer as Mohammed Siraj has 14 wickets from 8 matches.