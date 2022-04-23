हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
KKR vs GT IPL 2022: Here's why Aaron Finch is dropped from today's match vs Gujarat Titans

Opening batter Aaron Finch, all-rounder Pat Cummins and Sheldon Jackson, all three were dropped.

KKR vs GT IPL 2022: Here&#039;s why Aaron Finch is dropped from today&#039;s match vs Gujarat Titans
Source: Twitter

In the ongoing clash of IPL 2022 between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Gujarat Titans (GT), KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer announced three changes to team's playing eleven.

Opening batter Aaron Finch, all-rounder Pat Cummins and Sheldon Jackson, all three were dropped.

Captain Shreyas Iyer did not reveal the exact reason why he had to make changes. However, he did say that his team have had "a few niggles" which have forced these changes.

Clearly, Finch was one those who suffered a 'niggle' as dropping him would not make any sense given the form he was in against the Rajasthan Royals last game, when he smashed 58 (28). However he was replaced by Sam Billings who missed last few games for KKR due to fitness issues

Coming to the match, Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and he chose to bat becoming the first captain to do so in the IPL 2022.

