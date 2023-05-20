KKR Vs LSG Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s KKR Vs LSG IPL 2023 Match No 68 in Kolkata, 730PM IST, May 20

The upcoming match in the IPL 2023 will witness the clash between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Saturday, May 21. The venue for this exciting encounter is the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata. KKR currently holds the seventh position in the points table, having won six out of their 13 games. On the other hand, LSG stands in third place, securing victory in seven out of their 13 matches.

In their previous game against the Chennai Super Kings, KKR successfully chased down a target of 145 runs in 18.3 overs. CSK had set a score of 144 runs for the loss of six wickets in their allotted 20 overs, with Shivam Dube contributing 48 runs off 34 deliveries. Notably, Nitish Rana and Rinku Singh both scored half-centuries for KKR, guiding the team to a six-wicket victory.

LSG, in their last match against the Mumbai Indians, clinched a victory by a margin of five runs. They posted a competitive total of 177 runs for the loss of three wickets in 20 overs, with Marcus Stoinis delivering a splendid knock of 89 runs off just 47 deliveries. Despite a commendable effort from Ishan Kishan, MI managed to reach a total of 172 runs for the loss of five wickets.

Having previously faced each other twice in the IPL, LSG emerged victorious in both encounters. As they head into this match, LSG will be aiming to extend their winning streak against KKR and secure a hat-trick of victories.

Kolkata Knight Riders Predicted XI

KKR Predicted XI: Jason Roy, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy,

LSG predicted XI: Quinton de Kock (w), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Prerak Mankad, Krunal Pandya (c), Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Swapnil Singh, Mohsin Khan.

KKR vs LSG Dream11 prediction

Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran

Batters: Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh (vc), Kyle Mayers

All-rounders: Andre Russell, Marcus Stoinis (c), Krunal Pandya, Sunil Narine

Bowlers: Varun Chakaravarthy, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur

KKR vs RR IPL 2023 Full Squads

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock(w), Deepak Hooda, Prerak Mankad, Krunal Pandya(c), Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Swapnil Singh, Mohsin Khan, Kyle Mayers, Yash Thakur, Krishnappa Gowtham, Daniel Sams, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Amit Mishra, Karun Nair, Manan Vohra, Mark Wood, Avesh Khan, Romario Shepherd, Arpit Guleria, Suryansh Shedge, Karan Sharma

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Suyash Sharma, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jason Roy, Anukul Roy, N Jagadeesan, Lockie Ferguson, Kulwant Khejroliya, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Mandeep Singh, Johnson Charles, David Wiese, Aarya Desai