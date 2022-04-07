हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL 2022

KKR vs MI: Nitish Rana and Jasprit Bumrah in BIG trouble, IPL impose THIS fine on both cricketers

Both Nitish Rana and Jasprit Bumrah were docked 10 per cent of their match-fee on Wednesday. In IPL Level 1 Code of Conduct offences, the decision of match referee is binding.

KKR vs MI: Nitish Rana and Jasprit Bumrah in BIG trouble, IPL impose THIS fine on both cricketers
Jasprit Bumrah (left) and Nitish Rana. (Source: Twitter)

Wednesday (April 6) night ended on a sour note for Kolkata Knight Riders batter Nitish Rana and Mumbai Indians pacer Jasprit Bumrah. After KKR thumped five-time champions MI by five wickets with four overs to spare thanks to whirlwind fifty by Pat Cummins, Rana and Bumrah were found guilty of breaking Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 Code of Conduct at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

Both Rana and Bumrah were docked 10 per cent of their match-fee on Wednesday. “Nitish Rana from Kolkata Knight Riders has been reprimanded and fined 10 percent of his match-fee for breaching the TATA Indian Premier League’s (IPL) Code of Conduct during his team’s match against Mumbai Indians at Pune,” a statement from IPL read.

“Mr Rana admitted to the Level 1 offence of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction. Jasprit Bumrah from Mumbai Indians has been reprimanded for breaching the TATA Indian Premier League’s (IPL) Code of Conduct during his team’s match against Kolkata Knight Riders at Pune,” the statement added.

In IPL Level 1 Code of Conduct offences, the decision of match referee is binding. “Mr Bumrah admitted to the Level 1 offence of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding,” the statement read.

Chasing 162 to win, Rana managed to score 8 off 7 balls before being dismissed by MI’s Murugan Ashwin while Bumrah failed to pick up a wicket while conceding 26 runs in three overs.

Meanwhile, veteran MI all-rounder Kieron Pollard complemented Suryakumar Yadav’s brisk half-century by smashing 23 runs in the last over to propel MI after KKR kept things tight for a major part of their innings.

After an 83-run fourth-wicket stand between Suryakumar Yadav (52) and Tilak Varma (38 not out), Pollard (22 not out) hit Cummins for three sixes to end MI's innings on a high, which eventually proved to be too less for KKR.

Rohit said Cummins’ onslaught will be hard to digest. “Never expected him to come and play like that! Lot of credit to him for the way he played. With the bat we didn’t start well. Over the last four overs, to get 160-plus was a great effort...

“We had the game until the 15th over, but the way Cummins played... We thought we could have them. But this will be hard to digest - the way it turned out to be in the last few overs. There is a lot of hard work we need to put in,” Rohit said.

(with PTI inputs)

