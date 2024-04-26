KKR vs PBKS Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings In Eden Gardens, 730PM IST, Kolkata
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Punjab Kings are both vying for crucial wins in their IPL encounter. With KKR needing victories to reach the 16-point mark for a top-four finish, the pressure is on. Meanwhile, Punjab Kings have a bit of breathing room but must still perform well. KKR's recent struggles at home add to the intrigue, with Kings eyeing an advantage. The match may hinge on key players like Liam Livingstone and Andre Russell. Team compositions and strategy, including the choice between Kagiso Rabada and Nathan Ellis for Punjab, are critical factors. Noteworthy stats and trivia highlight potential game-changers, while the pitch favours high-scoring affairs. Both teams remain focused and determined, emphasizing the importance of taking it one game at a time.
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings Dream11 Prediction
Wicket-keeper: Phil Salt, Prabhsimran Singh
Batters: Shreyas Iyer, Shashank Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi
All-rounders: Sunil Narine (Captain), Andre Russell, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran (Vice Captain)
Bowlers: Varun Chakravarthy, Kagiso Rabada
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings Playing XI
Punjab Kings
Shikhar Dhawan(C), RR Rossouw, Shashank Singh, LS Livingstone, SM Curran, P Simran Singh, JM Sharma, AR Sharma, Harpreet Brar, K Rabada, HV Patel
Kolkata Knight Riders
S Iyer(C), Ramandeep Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, RK Singh, VR Iyer, AD Russell, SP Narine, PD Salt, Mitchell Starc, Varun Chakravarthy, H Rana
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings Squads
KKR: Shreyas Iyer (c), Srikar Bharat, Manish Pandey, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ramandeep Singh , Nitish Rana, Sherfane Rutherford, Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Vaibhav Arora, Dushmantha Chameera, Harshit Rana, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya, Mitchell Starc, Suyash Sharma, Varun Chakaravarthy, Sakib Hussain, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Philip Salt
PBKS: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Jonny Bairstow, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Prabhsimran Singh, Rilee Rossouw, Jitesh Sharma, Sam Curran, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Shashank Singh, Shivam Singh, Sikandar Raza, Atharva Taide, Chris Woakes, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Chahar, Nathan Ellis, Harpreet Brar, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Prince Choudhary, Ashutosh Sharma, Vishwanath Singh, Tanay Thyagarajan
