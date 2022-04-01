हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL 2022

KKR vs PBKS IPL 2022 Match No. 8 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch KKR vs PBKS

IPL 2022 Match No. 8, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings live streaming details. Punjab Kings started off brilliantly with a win over RCB while KKR have one win and one loss to their name after their first 2 matches. 

Shreyas Iyer's KKR will take on Mayank Agarwal-led PBKS in Match No. 8 of IPL 2022. (Source: Twitter)

Kolkata Knight Riders are expected to continue with their risk-taking approach despite mixed returns when they take on Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday (April 1). KKR head into Friday’s game at the back of a three-wicket loss against RCB though managed to make the game close after a below-par total. 

Punjab began their campaign with a win but they would expecting a better bowling effort after conceding more than 200 runs in their first game. South Africa speedster Kagiso Rabada is expected to play after completing his three-day quarantine and that will give a big boost to the Punjab attack. 

Batting at the Wankhede, where the track is relatively fresh, has not been easy as seen in the two games played at the venue so far. It may be early days in the two-month long IPL but the toss is already playing a significant role in the game's outcome with dew coming into picture in the second half of the game. 

Here are all the details of when and where to watch the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings IPL 2022 match:     

When will Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings IPL 2022 match be played?     

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings IPL 2022 match will be played on 1 April, Friday.     

Where will the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings IPL 2022 match be played?     

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings IPL 2022 match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.  

What time will the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings IPL 2022 match start?     

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings IPL 2022 match will start at 7:30 PM IST.     

Which TV channels will the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings IPL 2022 match be broadcast?    

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings IPL 2022 match will broadcast on Star Sports Network and Star Gold. The match will be live-telecasted on Star Sports channel.     

Where can I live stream Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings IPL 2022 match online?     

The live-streaming of Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings IPL 2022 match can be seen on the Disney+Hotstar app in India. 

