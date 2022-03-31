हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2022

RCB vs KKR IPL 2022: Dinesh Karthik is as cool as MS Dhoni, says Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis

RCB needed 17 to win off the last 12 balls against KKR with only three wickets in hand, as Harshal Patel joined Dinesh Karthik in the middle. 

RCB vs KKR IPL 2022: Dinesh Karthik is as cool as MS Dhoni, says Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis
RCB batter Dinesh Karthik with Harshal Patel in their IPL 2022 match against KKR. (Photo: BCCI/IPL)

Royal Challengers Bangalore needed 7 runs to win off the last six balls with only three wickets in hand but the experienced Dinesh Karthik held his nerves to hit a six and a four to guide RCB to a three-wicket win against Kolkata Knight Riders here at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday (March 30). 

“DK’s experience helped in the end, cool-calm, runs weren’t never really too far away. He’s probably as cool as MS Dhoni can get in the last five overs,” said RCB captain Faf du Plessis in a post-match presentation. 

RCB needed 17 to win off the last 12 balls with only three wickets in hand, as Harshal Patel joined Karthik in the middle. Patel and Karthik managed to gather 10 runs off the penultimate over before the latter finished off the tie with lusty blows off the first two balls of Andre Russell’s final over. 

Bangalore team’s seamers Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj were picked up three wickets in the powerplays to give their team a terrific start after du Plessis decided to bowl first. “Very happy. Good win, obviously chasing small scores, you want to be positive and not leave it late, but it was good bowling from their seamers. Tonight there was seam and bounce, the first night it swung a bit more,” Fu Plessis explained. 

Despite the win, the RCB skipper believes that his team should have finished the match better as their bowlers bowled out Kolkata Knight Riders for 128 in 18.5 overs. “Two-three days ago, it was 200 vs 200. Tonight it was 120 vs 120, pretty good. In an ideal world, we would've liked to have won more convincingly but a win is a win,” Du Plessis added. 

The Faf du Plessis led side has registered their first win of the season and now they will take on Rajasthan Royals in their next match on April 5. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IPL 2022Dinesh KarthikMS DhoniFaf du PlessisRoyal Challengers BangaloreKolkata Knight RidersRCB vs KKR
Next
Story

IPL 2022: RCB beat KKR by 3 wickets in low-scoring thriller

Must Watch

PT16M42S

DNA: Forest burning, officials were taking Anjali Tendulkar for picnic