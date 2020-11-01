KKR vs RR, IPL 2020 Match 54: Team Prediction, Probable XIs, Head-to-Head, TV Timings

Eoin Morgan-led Kolkata Knight Riders will lock horns with Steve Smith's Rajasthan Royals in what would be the two sides' last league stage clash of the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders are currently standing at the sixth and seventh place, respectively in the points table with six wins each from 13 games.

The final game of the final double-header day of the season will be crucial for both RR and KKR as the two sides look to keep their hopes alive of making it to the playoffs.

While the Kolkata franchise will head into the clash on the back of their last-ball defeat at the hands of MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings, Rajasnthan are coming after registering a comfortable seven-wicket triumph over Kings XI Punjab.

In the previous encounter between the two teams this season, the Smith-led side slumped to a 37-run defeat at the hands of Kolkata at the Dubai International Stadium on September 30.

While KKR will look to clinch yet another win over RR, Rajasthan will be eager to rebound strongly and take avenge of the loss.

As far as head-to-head record is concerned, the two sides have faced each other in a total of 21 matches so far. While KKR have won 11 of those matches, RR have sealed victories on 10 occasions.

Talking about the two teams' record at this venue, KKR have clinched victory in just one out of three matches in Dubai, while RR too have won just one out of six games here.

Meanwhile, some of the players of KKR vs RR will also look to achieve their individual milestones.

Shubham Gill and Ben Stokes need seven and 98 runs, respectively to reach 1,000 IPL runs. While Jofra Archer is five wicket shy of completing 50 wickets in the cash-rich league, Nitish Rana requires 63 runs to complete 1,500 IPL runs.

When to watch?

The match between KKR vs RR will be the second match of Sunday's double-header and will take place from 7.30 p.m IST onwards in the absence of fans amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Where to watch?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network, while the live streaming of the tie will also be available on Star’s streaming application Hotstar.

KKR vs RR, Dream11 Team Prediction:

Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler

Batsmen: Eoin Morgan, Robin Uthappa, Dinesh Karthik (captain), Shubman Gill

All-rounders: Sunil Narine,Ben Stokes

Bowlers: Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, Varun Chakravarthy, Pat Cummins

Probable XIs:

Rajasthan Royals Playing XI: Robin Uthappa, Ben Stokes, Steven Smith (C), Sanju Samson (wk), Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Varun Aaron, Kartik Tyagi.

Kolkata Knight Riders Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Sunil Narine, Eoin Morgan (C), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Pat Cummins, Rinku Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy.

SQUADS:

Rajasthan Royals: Robin Uthappa, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson (wk), Steven Smith (C), Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Varun Aaron, Kartik Tyagi, David Miller, Manan Vohra, Ankit Rajpoot, Jaydev Unadkat, Aniruddha Joshi, Tom Curran, Andrew Tye, Shashank Singh, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Akash Singh

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Rinku Singh, Eoin Morgan (C), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Lockie Ferguson, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Varun Chakravarthy, Shivam Mavi, Andre Russell, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Ali Khan, Tom Banton, Manimaran Siddharth, Chris Green, Tim Seifert, Nikhil Naik, Siddhesh Lad, Sandeep Warrier.