Struggling after four straight losses, Sunrisers Hyderabad will need to sort their bowling woes when they take on an inconsistent Kolkata Knight Riders as both the teams look to stay afloat in the IPL playoff race here on Saturday.

A series of losses after a five-match winning streak has dropped SRH to the sixth spot with 10 points and they would need to win all the remaining three games to salvage any hopes of making it to the playoffs.

With 10 points, KKR, however, are on the brink of elimination. Shreyas Iyer’s men have just two more matches to go and wins in both will only take them to 14 points, which might not be enough with Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore already sitting pretty in the top four with 14 points from 12 games.

Match Details

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

IPL 2022 Match 61

7:30 PM

MCA Stadium, Pune

Live Streaming

Star Sports Network, Star Gold and Disney+Hotstar

Dream 11 for KKR vs SRH game

Nicholas Pooran, Kane Williamson, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram (vc), Andre Russell (c), Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Probable Playing XI

KKR Probable Playing XI: Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Sheldon Jackson/Sam Billings(w), Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Varun Chakaravarthy

SRH Probable XI: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Umran Malik

Squads

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Jagadeesha Suchith, Shashank Singh, Kartik Tyagi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Abdul Samad, Sushant Mishra, Romario Shepherd, Priyam Garg, Vishnu Vinod, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, T Natarajan, Shreyas Gopal, Ravikumar Samarth, Sean Abbott

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer(c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sheldon Jackson(w), Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Varun Chakaravarthy, Umesh Yadav, Sam Billings, Aaron Finch, Mohammad Nabi, Chamika Karunaratne, Baba Indrajith, Anukul Roy, Shivam Mavi, Pratham Singh, Abhijeet Tomar, Aman Hakim Khan, Ashok Sharma, Ramesh Kumar, Harshit Rana