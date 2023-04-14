KKR vs SRH: 'Finisher' Rinku Singh Will Soon Get India Call-Up, Says Irfan Pathan

Rinku Singh has emerged out as one of the best finishers with the bat in IPL 2023. The way he won Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) the game vs Gujarat Titans, a few nights ago, revealed how hard he has been working on his game in the past few years. Rinku, who comes from a humble background, showed he belongs to a higher level with a match-winning effort vs Titans. While hitting five sixes in the last over to win games for your side regularly might not be possible, Rinku has definitely emerged as a possible 'finisher' India may like to have in the playing XI in coming years. Rahul Tewatia of Gujarat Titans is another such contender, at least, in the shortest form of the game.

Former India pacer Irfan Pathan feels Rinku has got the attention of the selectors with this IPL performance. If Rinku is consistently good, he might as well get the India call-up soon, feels Pathan.

Just when you thought the match couldn't get any better, @KKRiders proved us wrong. A magnificent win against @gujarat_titans



Kudos to @rinkusingh235 for his exceptional performance and @rashidkhan_19 for his impressive hat-trick! ___#GTvsKKR #RashidKhan #RinkuSingh pic.twitter.com/QAHp6lfHgy — Jhulan Goswami (@JhulanG10) April 9, 2023

Speaking to Star Sports, Pathan said that BCCI selectors look into all performances from a player. From domestic cricket to IPL, a player must have done well. Rinku has begun to fit the bill here.

"Selectors want to see two things; is this batter is a good fielder? He's a gun fielder. Is his first-class average good? He has an average of 60 (59.89) in forty games. He played brilliantly in Vijay Hazare Trophy last year, batted at strike rate of 100. He also played good in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He only needed one thing; good performances in IPL. Now, selectors can have faith in his abilities when he takes on the opposition players at international level,” Pathan said.

The former pacer went to add that Rinku may get the India call-up soon. “In the time to come, I strongly believe that (Rinku earning India call-up)."

Rinku's numbers at a glance

In 21 IPL games that he has played so far, Rinku has scored 349 runs at an average of 24.92. His runs have come at a strike rate of 139.04. In first-class, Rinku has played in 40 matches, scoring 2875 runs at a superb average of 58.89. He has also played 50 List A games, accumulating 1749 runs at an average of 53 while in 78 T20s he has been part of Rinku has scored 1392 runs at strike rate of 139,75.