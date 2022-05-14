Umran Malik, India's fastest bowler in IPL 2022, rose to the occasion again to finish with three wickets for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 61 of the tournament at MCA, Pune.

Malik ended up giving 33 runs from his 4 overs but picked up important wickets of Ajinkya Rahane, Nitish Rana and KKR captain Shreyas Iyer. This ensured KKR were on back foot for most part of the innings.

Not to forget, Umran had gone for over 40 runs in the last two outings and was aiming for a strong comeback. He went for runs in his last over but was brilliant vs KKR overall. His pace was back and so was discipline in the bowling.

His good show brought him praise from everywhere, even from across the border.

Not to forget, former Pakistan wicket-keeper Kamran Akmal said a few days ago that had Umran Malik been in Pakistan, he would have easily played for their national team by now.

Umran is making fans across the border. Check these reactions from Indian and Pakistani fans:

This Umran Malik is unpredictable — Sajal (@Yummynem_) May 14, 2022

Umran Malik may just have brought @ShreyasIyer15's international stint to a halt - or at least a pause. Awfully out of sorts against pace. Doesn't even look like he wants to be out there. #IPL2022 #KKRvsSRH — Quo Vadimus (@Chetlur) May 14, 2022

Umran Malik is fringing bullet __.#KKRvSRH#IPL2022 — Over Thinker Lawyer __ (RCB__) (@Muja_kyu_Nikala) May 14, 2022

Kamran Akmal on Umran Malik! "If Umran Malik was in Pakistan. Maybe he would have played International Cricket" - Kamran Akmal pic.twitter.com/v6MVcpTuEh — Over Thinker Lawyer __ (RCB__) (@Muja_kyu_Nikala) May 14, 2022