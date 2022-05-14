हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Umran Malik

KKR vs SRH IPL 2022: India's fastest pacer Umran Malik unites India and Pakistan fans, check here

Umran Malik, India's fastest bowler in IPL 2022, rose to the occasion again to finish with three wickets for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 61 of the tournament at MCA, Pune.

KKR vs SRH IPL 2022: India&#039;s fastest pacer Umran Malik unites India and Pakistan fans, check here
Source: Twitter

Umran Malik, India's fastest bowler in IPL 2022, rose to the occasion again to finish with three wickets for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 61 of the tournament at MCA, Pune.

Malik ended up giving 33 runs from his 4 overs but picked up important wickets of Ajinkya Rahane, Nitish Rana and KKR captain Shreyas Iyer. This ensured KKR were on back foot for most part of the innings. 

Not to forget, Umran had gone for over 40 runs in the last two outings and was aiming for a strong comeback. He went for runs in his last over but was brilliant vs KKR overall. His pace was back and so was discipline in the bowling. 

His good show brought him praise from everywhere, even from across the border.

Not to forget, former Pakistan wicket-keeper Kamran Akmal said a few days ago that had Umran Malik been in Pakistan, he would have easily played for their national team by now. 

Umran is making fans across the border. Check these reactions from Indian and Pakistani fans: 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Umran Malikumran malik srhKKR vs SRG Umran MalikUmran Malik fastest deliveryKamran Akmal Umran MalikIPL 2022 Umran Malik
Next
Story

IPL 2022: DRS controversy erupts in KKR vs SRH game as Rinku Singh forgets to take review in time

Must Watch

PT4M

Survey of the western wall of the mosque has been completed today