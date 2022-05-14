हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Umran Malik

KKR vs SRH IPL 2022: 'Umran Malik should...', Glenn McGrath sends advice to SRH pacer

He touched the 157 kph mark once during the season but in the last few games, Umran has gone for runs, hit all over the park

KKR vs SRH IPL 2022: &#039;Umran Malik should...&#039;, Glenn McGrath sends advice to SRH pacer
Source: Twitter

Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Umran Malik set IPL 2022 alight with his fiery pace

He touched the 157 kph mark once during the season but in the last few games, Umran has gone for runs, hit all over the park. 

On May 13, Mohammed Shami sent an advice to Umran to get better in line and length as well. He said that pace alone is not everything.

One more advice has come Malik's way and that too from Glenn McGrath, one of the pace bowling legends from Australia. 

McGrath has also told Malik to bring control in his bowling and mixed it up with his pace.

"Sheer pace is important but Umran Malik has to be prepared to put the work in to get that control and if he can combine control with that sheer pace then he’ll get into any team in the world," McGrath told Sportstar.

"It’s about doing well in the second season and third season, once the batters get to know your bowling. When you are bowling 150 kmph-plus, that’s a lot of stress on the body and if you don’t put the work off the field to keep yourself strong, sooner or later you are going to break. When you are sitting and watching from the sidelines and they’re not picking you anymore, it’s not much fun," McGrath added. 

In IPL 2022 so far, Malik taken 15 wickets in 11 matches for SRH at an average of 24. 

