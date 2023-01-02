KL Rahul gets brutally TROLLED after posting New Year’s Eve pics with girlfriend Athiya Shetty, check HERE

Team India vice-captain KL Rahul had a year to forget in 2022, ending the season with an average of 14.25 in the two-match Test series against Bangladesh last month. Although the stand-in captain led India to a 2-0 series whitewash against Shakib al Hasan’s side, the Lucknow Super Giants skipper had a top-score of only 22 with the bat.

The India opener was once again trolled by Indian cricket fans on social after posting his pictures on social media platforms with girlfriend Athiya Shetty. It is rumoured that Rahul may get married to Athiya later this month and that’s why he has been given a break from the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka which begins on Tuesday (January 3).

Rahul posted a series of pictures with Athiya and captioned them ‘2023’ with a ‘heart emoji’. Check KL Rahul’s post here…

One Twitter user wrote, “Brother, now you stay with your wife and don't come back to the Indian cricket team because you are no longer needed in #Teamindia . You are the burden in the team.” Another said, “Pls don't return until 4-5 yrs . This would be your best chance to serve Indian cricket”.

Brother, now you stay with your wife and don't come back to the Indian cricket team because you are no longer needed in #Teamindia . You are the burden in the team. — Rishabh Pandey (@rishabhpost) January 1, 2023

Pls don't return until 4-5 yrs . This would be your best chance to serve Indian cricket — Bluefilter (@ItsMayank4u) January 1, 2023

Sincerely Wish u happiness. But please don't play for India. You can play IPL to please your fans or find some league in Namibia Scotland as u r the minnow basher. U had single handedly sank India every time since 21 WC. We need dynamic,consistent players for India. — tweettrombone (@Tweettrombone) January 1, 2023

Rahul is expected to be back in in action for the Sri Lanka ODIs, beginning January 10 in Guwahati. Before that, the Hardik Pandya-led side will take on the visitors in a three-match T20I series which will get underway on Tuesday in Mumbai.

Rahul, along with Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and other senior players, has been rested from the T20Is. Since the team has started preparations for the ODI World Cup later this year, the seniors have been asked to focus on the 50-over format only.

Meanwhile, on Sunday (January 1), the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) held a review meeting of the team in Mumbai which was attended by BCCI chief Roger Binny, secretary Jay Shah, India captain Rohit Sharma, head coach Rahul Dravid, NCA chief VVS Laxman and chief selector Chetan Sharma. According to media reports, the BCCI have shortlisted 20 players for ICC Men’s World Cup 2023 who will rotated over the course of this year.