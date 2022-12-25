'It's hard to...', Sunil Gavaskar slams KL Rahul after Axar Patel is sent ahead of Virat Kohli in 2nd Test vs Bangladesh

When the second Indian wicket fell on Day 3 of the 2nd Test, a strange thing happened as spin-bowling all-rounder Axar Patel started to come out of India's dressing room. Usually, you would see Virat Kohli do the same. It was a shocking visual as India's best batter was held back for some strange reason. However, Kohli could not be protected for long as Shubman Gill soon got out and he came in to bat at No 5. But Kohli had a poor day in office yet again as he was dismissed by Mehidy Hasan Miraz for just 1. He obviously did not look pleased after getting out and leaving India in such a dire situation.

Former India batter and legend of the game Sunil Gavaskar has not really appreciated the move to send Axar ahead of Kohli. He lashed out at the management for taking such a poor call.

"It didn't send a good message to Kohli. He is the best batsman in the world. Unless Kohli himself asked for it, then it's a different matter. We don't know what happened in the changing room. But it's hard to understand. Axar has played well, of course," he told Sony Sports at the end of Day 3. Another commentator Ajay Jadeja said that this move could have been done to use a left-hand and right-hand combination at the crease. But he questioned that, if that was the plan then why was not Rishabh Pant sent in ahead of Kohli and why Axar? But Gavaskar said that India must get ris of this left-hand and right-hand experiments and send Pant tomorrow if next wicket falls soon.

"Irrespective of left-hander or not, let Rishabh Pant come into bat next tomorrow," Gavaskar said. His point was that even if Axar Patel was still there, it should be Pant who should join him at the crease. Let this left-hand and right-hand experiment stop," Gavaskar further said.