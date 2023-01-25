KL Rahul Gets Rs 2.70 cr Worth BMW Car From Virat Kohli as Wedding Gift, MS Dhoni Presents him Kawasaki Ninja Bike, say Reports

KL Rahul married his long-time girlfriend and bollywood actress Athiya Shetty in a lovely wedding in the hills of Khandala on Monday (Janaury 23). Athiya is daughter of Indian film industry icon Suniel Shetty. Rahul and Athiya had been dating each other for a long time and on Monday the star couple tied the knot, promising each other to spend the lifetime together. Indian cricketers Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav could not attend the wedding of their close friend as these cricketers were busy clean sweeping New Zealand in the ODI series.

However, reports are floating in that Rahul has received blessings from his close friend Virat in form of an expensive gift. As per several media reports, Rahul has been gifted a BMW car by Kohli which is worth Rs 2.17 crore. Meanwhile, former Indian captain and legend of the game MS Dhoni too was not present for the wedding but has sent a Kawasaki Ninja bike which is worth Rs 80 lakh. It must be mentioned that there is no confirmation made of the same either by Rahul and Athiya.

The reports also tell us that Suniel Shetty has gifted his daughter and son-in-law a luxurious apartment in Mumbai which is close to Rs 50 crore in price. Salman Khan has gifted an Audi while Jackie Shroff has gifted an expensive watch, say reports.

After the wedding, Rahul thanked everyone who was part of making his love story successful. His father-in-law Suniel Shetty said that he was happy to have become one and would like to play the role of a father and be a dad to Rahul as well. The wedding took place in a small gathering of close friends and family members at Shetty's Farmhouse in Khandal. The reception will happen post IPL as Rahul and Athiya have professional commitments to fulfil right after wedding.