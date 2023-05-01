KL Rahul Suffers Nasty Injury, Athiya Shetty Reaction Goes Viral - Watch

During a match against the Royal Challengers Bangalore, Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul suffered a leg injury while chasing a ball to the third-man fence. Despite being seen holding his right thigh in visible pain, Rahul opted to walk off the field with the help of physios, rather than using a stretcher.

Krunal Pandya took over the captaincy duties for the team. This injury is a setback for LSG as Rahul is their second-highest scorer in IPL 2023 with 274 runs, although his low strike rate of 114 has been criticized.

In addition, the broadcaster confirmed that left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat, also part of India's World Test Championship final squad, suffered an injury on the same day. The injury could impact their performance in the upcoming match against Australia, which is scheduled to begin on June 7 at the Oval in London.

