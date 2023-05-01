No Sanju Samson Did Not Cheat: IPL Shares Video Evidence To Resolve Controversy Surrounding Rohit Sharma's Dismissal - Watch

On Sunday, April 30th, Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals faced off at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium for the 1000th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Mumbai Indians' skipper, Rohit Sharma, turned 36 that day, and fans expected him to score big. However, after Rajasthan Royals set Mumbai Indians a massive target of 213, Rohit could only manage three runs in five balls before being dismissed by Sandeep Sharma in the second over.

Rohit's dismissal generated controversy on social media as some argued that it was Sanju Samson's gloves that dislodged the bails rather than the ball hitting the stumps. However, the IPL put an end to the debate by posting a video clip with apparent proof from multiple angles that the ball did indeed hit the bails and that it was a legal dismissal.

Despite Rohit's early dismissal, Mumbai Indians managed to achieve the highest run-chase at the Wankhede Stadium in IPL's 15-year history. Suryakumar Yadav scored a half-century, Cameron Green made a quick 26-ball 44, and Tim David finished the game in style, making an unbeaten 14-ball 45. However, the show-stealer of the match was Rajasthan Royals' Yashasvi Jaiswal, whose debut IPL century helped his team post a massive score of 212 as he made a 62-ball 124. Overall, it was an entertaining encounter between two strong teams, with Mumbai Indians coming out on top in a high-scoring thriller.