KL Rahul may MISS series against Sri Lanka next month to get married to Athiya Shetty

Team India vice-captain KL Rahul have New Zealand T20I and ODI series a miss to take some personal time after the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. Now, according to media reports, Rahul may skip the T20I and ODI series against Sri Lanka at home as well to get married to his Bollywood star girlfriend Athiya Shetty.

Multiple media reports stated that Rahul is expected to get married to Bollywood actor Suneil Shetty’s daughter Athiya in first week of January 2023. With regular skipper Rohit Sharma’s T20 captaincy in doubt, the newly-formed Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selection committee will take a call if all-rounder Hardik Pandya can be appointed full-time T20 skipper.

The fixtures for Sri Lanka series at home is yet to be announced. The series, though, is likely to take place in first week of January. Suneil Shetty confirmed the rumour around KL Rahul’s wedding with daughter Athiya Shetty. The two have been dating since 2018.

“Hopefully soon, we will know when and where will the wedding will happen. I guess at the right time, everyone will know details about the wedding,” Suneil Shetty told Hindustan Times.

From lavish mansion to designer outfits - All you need to know about #KLRahul and #AthiyaShetty's weddinghttps://t.co/0p7y0ao43I — Zee News English (@ZeeNewsEnglish) November 23, 2022

A BCCI official earlier told InsideSport website that he had asked for some personal time off. “KL has asked for some personal time off. That is why he is not playing in New Zealand. He does not have any injury concerns or a break. He has some family commitments. I am not aware if he is getting married or engaged but yes, he has some personal commitment is what I can tell you,” a BCCI official told InsideSport.

Rahul recently visited Kukke Subrahmanya temple in Mangalore temple in Mangalore. But on Thursday (December 1), he will leave for Dhaka along with Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and other teammates.

Immediately after the Test series against Bangladesh, Team India will return home for the SriLanka series. However, with focus on ODIs and Tests, it is unlikely that top players including Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli besides Rishabh Pant will take part.