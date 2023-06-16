'Swagat Nahi Karoge Humara...?', KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant Engage In Funny Banter As Star Indian Players Meet At NCA - Watch

Star Indian batsman KL Rahul, who had thigh surgery in the United Kingdom last month following an injury during an IPL 2023 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore in Lucknow on May 1, is currently on a comeback journey. The 31-year-old recently joined the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru for his rehabilitation program. On Wednesday (June 14), he took to Instagram to share a video of his gym workout, providing an update on his recovery from the injury.

In the video, Rahul showcased his workout routine, demonstrating lifting weights, doing push-ups, and focusing on his leg movements. Towards the end of the clip, he engaged in conversation with his teammate and star wicketkeeper-batsman, Rishabh Pant, who is also undergoing rehabilitation at the NCA.

Pant, recovering from multiple injuries sustained in a road accident on December 30 last year, has been at the NCA for over a month. He welcomed Rahul to the NCA by commenting on his workout video.

“In the journey to recovery, each small step holds immense value,” Rahul captioned the video. And Pant replied by commenting, "Welcome brother.” KL took a note of it and responded by saying, "Swagat nahi karoge humara?” The conversation didn’t end just here, and Pant then replied, "Krna toh aap ko chaiye waise kyuki local Bangalore boy toh aaphe ho.”

Rahul, who last represented India in the three-match ODI series against Australia in March, was initially named in the 15-member squad for the WTC 2023 final. However, he was replaced by Ishan Kishan after sustaining an injury. Despite Kishan's inclusion, he did not get a chance to play, and KS Bharat was preferred as the wicketkeeper-batsman in the 2023 Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

As Rahul, who has temporarily captained India in all three formats of the game, is expected to remain sidelined for a couple more months, he will not be seen in action during the West Indies series.