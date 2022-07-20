KL Rahul set to lead Team India in THIS series: Reports

Talismanic India opener KL Rahul is all set to lead team India after recovering from a groin injury. Rahul will captain the Indian team in the three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe in the month of August. BCCI are yet to name the squad for the series where marquee players like Jasprit Bumrah, M Shami and skipper Rohit Sharma will be rested.

Indian squad is currently in the Caribbean for the white-ball series against West Indies where they are scheduled to play three-ODI matches followed by five T20I games. Rahul will join the team in for the shortest format of the game if he clears the fitness test. As per a report in PTI, Rahul is expected to lead the Men in Blue in the series.

Rahul led the team Team when regular India captain Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the away ODI series against South Africa. India lost the series 3-0 against the home side.

Even though the marquee players are set to take a rest during the Zimbabwe tour, former India captain Virat Kohli could travel with the team for the ODI series. BCCI selection committee believes that this will give Virat an opportunity to come back in form ahead of the Asia Cup and ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

“Hopefully, the break allows him to rejuvenate mentally and get his form back. But without any competitive cricket, it will be difficult and that is why we want him to play against Zimbabwe. It’s his preferred format and will help him regain his form before the Asia Cup. We will take a final decision close to the selection,” a member of the selection committee told InsideSport.

India Tour of Zimbabwe Schedule

August 18: IND vs ZIM 1st ODI at Harare

August 18: IND vs ZIM 2nd ODI at Harare

August 18: IND vs ZIM 3rd ODI at Harare