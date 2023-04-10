'KL Rahul Is Biggest Threat For RCB', Believes Ravi Shastri; Here's What Numbers Suggest - Check

Ravi Shastri, the former India coach, has commented on Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) upcoming match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Shastri stated that LSG's captain, KL Rahul, will aim to play a big innings with a rapid approach.

“I think he (KL Rahul) will aim to play a big innings but with a rapid approach. With the presence of Kyle Mayers, Stoinis and de Kock yet to come, LSG have a powerful batting line-up. So KL Rahul can take chances (for the big hits at the start),” said Shastri.

Rahul has scored 63 runs in LSG's first three matches in IPL 2023. Additionally, Shastri identified LSG opener Kyle Mayers as a destructive player who can create a strong foundation for his team to post a big total. Mayers scored back-to-back fifties in the first two matches of IPL 2023.

“I have enjoyed watching him bat. He is a destructive player and if he gets good batting conditions then he can set the game in 5-6 overs. He can create a platform for his side for a big total,” Shastri added.

KL Rahul vs RCB

KL Rahul has an impressive record against Bangalore, having scored 610 runs in 13 matches, facing 413 balls and maintaining a strike rate of 147.7. He has hit 35 sixes and 45 fours in these matches. Throughout his career spanning 109 matches, Rahul has accumulated 3,889 runs with an average of 45.75.

Furthermore, Shastri believes that LSG will need to assess the conditions before deciding to drop Marcus Stoinis and play Mayers and Quinton de Kock, along with Nichlos Pooran and Mark Wood as the four overseas players.

“They can play with that combination but will have to assess the conditions first. I always think the bowling department should be strong with six proper bowlers,” said Shastri.

Stoinis has had an underwhelming start to IPL 2023, scoring 43 runs and not picking any wickets. Shastri backed Wood to trouble the batters in Bengaluru and supported Avesh Khan to bowl alongside him.

"The surface in Bangalore won't allow spinners to come in the game. So Avesh (Khan) can play along with Mark Wood. Wood will bowl well there because it offers true bounce and his ball skids with the pace, so he will trouble the batsmen,” Shastri added.

LSG will seek their third win of the season, while RCB will aim to recover from their 81-run defeat by Kolkata Knight Riders.