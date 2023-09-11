In a high-stakes encounter during the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match between arch-rivals India and Pakistan, KL Rahul delivered a moment of pure brilliance that left fans and cricket pundits alike in awe. Rahul's breathtaking six off Shadab Khan over the cow corner became the highlight of the match, overshadowing even the captaincy of Rohit Sharma and the consistent batting of Virat Kohli.

The Majestic Shot

As the tension mounted in the R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, KL Rahul stepped up to the crease to face Shadab Khan. The delivery, a tossed-up ball around off stump, could have unsettled many batsmen. However, Rahul had other plans. With remarkable finesse, he executed a stunning shimmy down the pitch, not quite reaching the pitch of the ball. Instead, he used his height and wrists to whip the ball over deep mid-wicket. The fact that he struck it against the spin made the shot look nonchalant, showcasing his incredible skill and confidence.

Rohit Sharma's Comical Reaction

The reaction of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli on KL Rahul's six.



What a smash....!!! pic.twitter.com/g2jqOzkrD9 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 11, 2023

Rahul's audacious shot had everyone at the stadium on their feet, but it was Rohit Sharma's reaction in the dressing room that truly stole the show. Rohit, the team's captain, was seen tapping his own head in disbelief as he watched Rahul's shot sail over the boundary ropes. His antics provided a light-hearted moment in the intense battle between the two cricketing giants.

Virat Kohli's Astonishment

While Rohit Sharma entertained with his head-tapping antics, the usually composed Virat Kohli had his eyes pop out in astonishment. Even the man known for his unwavering focus and control couldn't help but be amazed by Rahul's extraordinary strokeplay. Kohli's reaction, captured on camera, quickly went viral on social media, adding to the legend of Rahul's memorable six.

In this Super 4 clash, Pakistan won the toss and chose to bowl first. India's innings featured a solid partnership between Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill, with Rohit contributing a valuable 56 runs. Shubman Gill was equally impressive with his 58 runs. Virat Kohli continued to anchor the innings with a determined 49 runs, while KL Rahul's explosive innings of 65 not out, which included the remarkable six, propelled India to a total of 236-2 in 37.3 overs.