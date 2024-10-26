India’s star player Rishabh Pant could not manage to make an impact with the bat as he got run out on Day 3 of the second Test against New Zealand at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. The Indian team were chasing a huge target of 359 runs to win the match and level the series but then they were constantly tormented by the New Zealand bowlers.

Jaiswal was looking good as he played an innings of 77 before getting out while Pant was run out as he was looking to take a quick single. It happened on the second ball of the 23rd over as Virat Kohli chipped a delivery of Ajaz Patel towards the short-third man. Kohli then asked Pant for a single but then he could not manage to reach the crease as Santner came up with a quick throw. Pant had to walk back to the pavilion on the score of 3. Seeing this, fans were disappointed and started blaming Virat Kohli for Rishabh Pant’s run out.

Bhai, Kohli ki galti hai, Rishabh Pant ko out kara diya. pic.twitter.com/ZRXhv8aRo4 — Durven (durvenism) October 26, 2024

Earlier, the Indian team started well with Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal adding 34 runs for the first wicket off 34 balls. It was Santner who gave India the first blow by taking the wicket of Rohit Sharma. The likes of Jaiswal and Shubman Gill were playing well and added 62 runs but then the Punjab-based batter got out. After that, none of the Indian batters could manage to spend time in the middle as wickets kept falling.

India Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant(w), KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Shubman Gill, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Akash Deep, Dhruv Jurel.

New Zealand Squad: Tom Latham(c), Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell(w), Glenn Phillips, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, William ORourke, Kane Williamson, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Mark Chapman, Jacob Duffy.