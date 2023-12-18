LIVE | Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL 2024 Auction Retained, Released and New Players List: Shreyas Iyer And Co Aim To Build Strong Squad

Kolkata Knight Riders will the one team to watch out for in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season as they have got some major boost in their team. Firstly, the magic man for KKR, Gautam Gambhir has returned to the team which he led to two IPL titles and secondly, captain Shreyas Iyer is back after missing the 2023 season due to injury. After releasing the likes of Shardul Thakur and Lockie Ferguson just after an year of trading them both, KKR still have a pretty strong side.

The likes of Rinku Singh, Nitish Rana, Venkatesh Iyer and more will keen on making an impact for their team. We have had some magical moments from Rinku last season when he smashed Gujarat Titans (GT) bowler Yash Dayal for five sixes in a row to win the game for his team and we can expect many more moments like that from the star who is currently getting chances in Indian colours as well.

This will be the second season for Chandrakant Pandit as the head coach of KKR and he did pretty well in his debut season in which he faced lots of injury trouble within the squad. Nitish Rana did a fair job as skipper of the team last season and now he will be the vice-captain. It will be interesting to see how Shreyas Iyer goes about his business in his first season as KKR captain. Iyer was bought by the franchise for Rs 12.25 crore in 2022. A back injury in April 2023 ruled him out of the season but now he is fully fit and ready for action.

KKR Purse Available: Rs 32.7 crore

KKR Slots Remaining: Twelve (Four Overseas)

Players released by KKR: Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Narayan Jagadeesan, Mandeep Singh, Aarya Desai, David Wiese, Kulwant Khejroliya, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee and Johnson Charles.

Players retained by KKR: Rinku Singh (55 Lakhs), Varun Chakaravarthy (8 crore), Venkatesh Iyer (8 crore), Nitish Rana (VC) (8 crore), Shreyas Iyer (C) (12.25 crore), Jason Roy (2.8 crore), Sunil Narine (6 crore), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (50 lakh), Suyash Sharma (20 lakh), Anukul Roy (20 lakh), Andre Russell (12 crore), Harshit Rana (20 lakh) and Vaibhav Arora (60 lakh).