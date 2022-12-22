Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Full Players List in IPL 2023 Auction: Base Price, Age, Country, IPL History
IPL 2023 Mini Auction: Check Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) squad, list of retained, released and bought players here
Trending Photos
Kolkata Knight Riders will be a team to watch out for at the upcoming IPL 2023 Mini Auction that is to be held in Kochi from December 2023. The Shreyas Iyer-led side had a horrid tournament last year and in 2023 they will surely look to get better and get that third elusive title. For that to happen, KKR will need to build a good squad and that is why the franchise management will have it in mind when they sit to pick squad at the auction table.
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Full Players List in IPL 2023:
|Country
|Player Name
|Age
|Role
|Auction Price
|IPL Team 2022
|India
|Shreyas Iyer
|28 years
|Batsman
|INR 12.25 Crores(R)
|KKR
|India
|Nitish Rana
|28 years
|Batsman
|INR 8 crores(R)
|KKR
|India
|Rinku Singh
|25 years
|Batsman
|INR 55 Lakhs(R)
|KKR
|India
|Varun Chakravarty
|31 years
|Bowlers
|INR 8 Cr(R)
|KKR
|New Zealand
|Tim Southee
|34 years
|Bowlers
|INR 1.5 crores(R)
|KKR
|India
|Umesh Yadav
|35 years
|Bowlers
|INR 2 crores(R)
|KKR
|West Indies
|Andre Russell
|34 years
|All-rounder
|INR 12 Cr(R)
|KKR
|India
|Venkatesh Iyer
|27 years
|All-rounder
|INR 8 Cr(R)
|KKR
|West Indies
|Sunil Narine
|34 years
|All-rounder
|INR 6 Cr(R)
|KKR
|India
|Anukul Roy
|24 years
|All-rounder
|INR 20 Lakhs(R)
|KKR
|India
|Shardul Thakur
|31 years
|Bowler
|Traded from DC
|DC
|New Zealand
|Lockie Ferguson
|31 years
|Bowler
|Traded from GT
|GT
|Afghanistan
|Rahmanullah Gurbaz
|21 years
|WK-Batsman
|Traded from DC
|GT
|India
|Harshit Rana
|21 years
|Bowler
|INR 20 Lakhs(R)
|NA
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
Live Tv
More Stories
Comments - Join the Discussion