Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Full Players List in IPL 2023 Auction: Base Price, Age, Country, IPL History

Kolkata Knight Riders will be a team to watch out for at the upcoming IPL 2023 Mini Auction that is to be held in Kochi from December 2023. The Shreyas Iyer-led side had a horrid tournament last year and in 2023 they will surely look to get better and get that third elusive title. For that to happen, KKR will need to build a good squad and that is why the franchise management will have it in mind when they sit to pick squad at the auction table.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Full Players List in IPL 2023:

Country Player Name Age Role Auction Price IPL Team 2022
India Shreyas Iyer 28 years Batsman INR 12.25 Crores(R) KKR
India Nitish Rana 28 years Batsman INR 8 crores(R) KKR
India Rinku Singh 25 years Batsman INR 55 Lakhs(R) KKR
India Varun Chakravarty 31 years Bowlers INR 8 Cr(R) KKR
New Zealand Tim Southee 34 years Bowlers INR 1.5 crores(R) KKR
India Umesh Yadav 35 years Bowlers INR 2 crores(R) KKR
West Indies Andre Russell 34 years All-rounder INR 12 Cr(R) KKR
India Venkatesh Iyer 27 years All-rounder INR 8 Cr(R) KKR
West Indies Sunil Narine 34 years All-rounder INR 6 Cr(R) KKR
India Anukul Roy 24 years All-rounder INR 20 Lakhs(R) KKR
India Shardul Thakur 31 years Bowler Traded from DC DC
New Zealand Lockie Ferguson 31 years Bowler Traded from GT GT
Afghanistan Rahmanullah Gurbaz 21 years WK-Batsman Traded from DC GT
India Harshit Rana 21 years Bowler INR 20 Lakhs(R) NA
TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA
TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA
TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA
TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA
TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA
TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA
TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA
TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA
TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA
TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA
TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA

 

