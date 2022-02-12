Kolkata Knight Riders full squad IPL 2022 mega auction: Check KKR team, auction updates and players list

KKR IPL 2022 player list: The Kolkata Knight Riders are two-time IPL champions. They won the league in 2012 and 2014 editions respectively and are hailed as one of the top teams in the league. Not to forget, KKR also made it to the finals in the last edition of the tournament, that is 2021.

KKR is also among the smartest teams in the league, who use every penny to good use at the auction. They had a great run under the leadership of Gautam Gambhir, who won them both the titles. After Gautam left, KKR struggled to even make it to semis under the new leadership of Dinesh Karthik. He left captaincy midway through the 2020 season, handing over the baton to Eoin Morgan. It was under Morgan's captaincy that KKR reached the finals of IPL 2021 in UAE.

KKR is co-owned by Red Chillies Entertainment and Mehta Group. Shah Rukh Khan is the head of Red Chillies while Jay Mehta and actor Juhi Chawls own Mehta Group.

KKR's remaining purse after they retained four players is Rs 48 crore.

Retained players: The first name is Andre Russell who has been retained for Rs 12 crore. The next three names are Varun Chakravarthy (Rs 8 crore), Venkatesh Iyer (Rs 8 crore), and Sunil Narine (Rs 6 crore).

Players purchased so far in IPL 2022 auction:

