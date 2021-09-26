Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2021 Live Streaming details: When and where to watch KKR vs CSK?

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2021 Live Streaming details: After completing consecutive wins against Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore and defending champions Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders face another stern test and standing in front of them is three-time Indian Premier League winners Chennai Super Kings.

Both the sides have enjoyed successful outings in the second phase of the lucrative T20 league winning the two matches they have played so far and would now look to make it three in a row.

Venkatesh Iyer the surprise package from the KKR camp is supreme form and the team would hope for another superlative effort heading into the clash. Apart from Iyer, Varun Chakravarthy has also been in good form with the ball, with star batsman finding hard to read his spin.

Chennai, on the other hand, has displayed great all-round cricket with the bowlers and the batsman making healthy contributions as per the requirements.

Chennai sit on the second position on the eight-team points table and have 14 points from 9 matches. KKR, on the other hand, are picking up in the play-offs race and are placed fourth with eight points after playing the same number matches.

Here are the complete details from the IPL 2021 clash between KKR and CSK:

When is the IPL 2021 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings?

The IPL 2021 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings will be played on Sunday afternoon.

What time does the IPL 2021 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings start?

The IPL 2021 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings will start at 03:30 pm. The toss will take place at 03:00 pm.

Where is the IPL 2021 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings?

The IPL 2021 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Which TV channel will broadcast the IPL 2021 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings?

The IPL 2021 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings will broadcast LIVE on Star Sports 1/HD.

Where can I watch the live streaming of the IPL 2021 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings?

The live streaming of the IPL 2021 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings will be available on the Hotstar app and website. You can also track the live commentary/scorecard and latest updates of the match here at zeenews.india.com.