हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2020

Krunal Pandya shares his brand new look ahead of IPL 2020—See inside

Pandya, who made his IPL debut in 2016 with the Mumbai-based franchise, has so far appeared in 55 matches and scored 891 runs besides taking 40 wickets.

Krunal Pandya shares his brand new look ahead of IPL 2020—See inside
Image Credits: Twitter/@krunalpandya24

With just a few days left to the commencement of the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL), Mumbai Indians all-rounder Krunal Pandya has shared his completely new look with the cricket fans ahead of the upcoming edition of the lucrative T20 tournament.

While the players of all the eight IPL franchises are busy posting videos of work outs and practice sessions these days ahead of the T20 tournament, Krunal came up with something new to share with his fans.

The 29-year-old Indian all-rounder took to his official Instagram account and posted couple of pictures of him in a brand new look for the upcoming cash-rich league.

Posting a series of four pictures of him, Krunal asked his fans and teammates to pick their favourite out of them.

"New season, new look! Which one is your favourite?" Krunal captioned the post.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

New season, new look! Which one is your favourite?

A post shared by Krunal Pandya (@krunalpandya_official) on

While Krunal's wife Pankhurii Sharma and cricketer Dinesh Karthik replied ‘All of the above’, batsman Surya Kumar Yadav chosen 'number 4' picture as his favourite.

Pandya, who made his IPL debut in 2016 with the Mumbai-based franchise, has so far appeared in 55 matches and scored 891 runs besides taking 40 wickets.

The 13th edition of the IPL is slated to take place from September 19 to November 10 across the three venues of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) namely Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Dubai.

Defending champion and four-time winner Mumbai Indian will kick start their campaign against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on September 19 in Abu Dhabi.

 

Tags:
IPL 2020Indian Premier LeagueIPL 13Krunal PandyaMumbai IndiansCSKChennai Super Kings
Next
Story

ISL 2020: Nigerian international Stephen Eze joins Jamshedpur FC
  • 44,65,863Confirmed
  • 75,062Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT7M7S

Bollywood Breaking 2020 : Rhea hijacked Sushant's life