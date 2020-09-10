Krunal Pandya shares his brand new look ahead of IPL 2020—See inside

With just a few days left to the commencement of the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL), Mumbai Indians all-rounder Krunal Pandya has shared his completely new look with the cricket fans ahead of the upcoming edition of the lucrative T20 tournament.

While the players of all the eight IPL franchises are busy posting videos of work outs and practice sessions these days ahead of the T20 tournament, Krunal came up with something new to share with his fans.

The 29-year-old Indian all-rounder took to his official Instagram account and posted couple of pictures of him in a brand new look for the upcoming cash-rich league.

Posting a series of four pictures of him, Krunal asked his fans and teammates to pick their favourite out of them.

"New season, new look! Which one is your favourite?" Krunal captioned the post.

While Krunal's wife Pankhurii Sharma and cricketer Dinesh Karthik replied ‘All of the above’, batsman Surya Kumar Yadav chosen 'number 4' picture as his favourite.

Pandya, who made his IPL debut in 2016 with the Mumbai-based franchise, has so far appeared in 55 matches and scored 891 runs besides taking 40 wickets.

The 13th edition of the IPL is slated to take place from September 19 to November 10 across the three venues of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) namely Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Dubai.

Defending champion and four-time winner Mumbai Indian will kick start their campaign against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on September 19 in Abu Dhabi.