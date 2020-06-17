Kuldeep Yadav has got a big heart, I like him a lot, says former Pakistan spinner Saqlain Mushtaq

Former Pakistan spinner Saqlain Mushtaq on Tuesday (June 16) lauded Indian skipper Kuldeep Yadav, saying that the young Indian tweaker has got a big heart and has done really well in ODIs and T20s in recent times.

Kuldeep was not in his peak form before cricket was suspended in March due to coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic Saqlain said that Kuldeep is a very good spinner and he will boiunce back.

"In shorter formats, Kuldeep Yadav has done really well. I like him a lot as he has got a big heart. I have spoken to him a few times as well and he seems to be a well-educated cricketer," Saqlain said in an interview to a TV channel.

Kuldeep has represented India in 6 Tests, 60 ODIs and 21 T20Is so far, claiming 24, 104 and 39 wickets respectively.

Meanwhile, in Test cricket Saqlain said that Australia spinner Nathan Lyon is the best in home conditions but Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is the better spinner in the world.

"Australia`s Nathan Lyon has been doing well. He put up impressive performances against England and also against Pakistan and India. I think he is one of the best (spinners) at the moment. There is no one better than Ashwin in home conditions. Ravindra Jadeja is also there in the longest format," he said.

When asked to Pakistan Test captain Babar Azam and India skipper Virat Kohli, Saqlain said that it is unfair to compare the two batsmen but Babar has an edge over Kohli due to his calmness.

"Both are great players, with a great technique, and are mentally very strong. They have the hunger and passion to score lots of runs. Kohli is more aggressive while Babar is humble. Babar`s calmness gives him edge over Virat Kohli if we look at what sports science teaches us. But comparing Babar with Kohli is unfair because the latter has been performing for a very long time, all over the world," Saqlain added.