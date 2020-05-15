Kyle Jamieson, Ajaz Patel, Devon Conway earn maiden New Zealand contracts

Fast bowler Kyle Jamieson, spinner Ajaz Patel and batsman Devon Conway have all been rewarded with the New Zealand Cricket (NZC) central contracts for the first time in their career so far.

The three new players are among the proposed 20-player list released by New Zealand Cricket for 2020-21 season.

Jamieson, who made his international debut in February this year, has been awarded for her impressive performance for the national side this summer. He received Man of the Match award during his debut ODI and Test series against India.

Patel, on the other hand, has a solid first-class record and he has also been a part of the Test side since past 18 months.

Though Conway is yet to make his international debut, he has topped the domestic batting charts in the last two seasons.

Commenting on the same, selection manager Gavin Larsen said that it was really exciting to offer contracts to these three new players who have all impressed over the last one year.

“Kyle’s performances against the might of India were nothing short of outstanding and at 25 years of age he’s certainly got a big future.We see Ajaz as the incumbent Test spinner at present and he’ll be looking to stamp his mark on that spot after some strong efforts with the ball in the sub-continent," the NZC official website quoted Larsen as saying.



“Devon’s form with the bat across all three formats these past two seasons made him impossible to ignore and he’s going to be a great option to add to the batting mix," he added.

Meanwhile, batsmen Colin Munro and Jeet Raval are among the notable absenties in the NZC's list of centrally contracted players. Meanwhile, spinner Todd Astle, who bid adieu to red-ball cricket in January, is also missing from the list.

New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham, batsmen Will Young and Tom Blundell--who all were added to the list last season-- have retained their contracts.



The full list of centrally contracted players are as follows:

Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Devon Conway, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, James Neesham, Ajaz Patel, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner, BJ Watling, Kane Williamson, Will Young.