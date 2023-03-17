topStoriesenglish2584583
LAH vs PES Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s LAH vs PES PSL 2023 Eliminator 2 in Lahore, 730PM IST, March 17

Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi Dream11 Team Prediction Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2023 Eliminator 2 Preview - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of LAH vs PES, Lahore Qalandars Dream11 Team Player List, Peshawar Zalmi Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Devadyuti Das|Last Updated: Mar 17, 2023, 01:12 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Babar Azam’s Peshawar Zalmi will need to upset defending champions Lahore Qalandars if they hope to reach the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023 final as the two sides face off in Eliminator 2 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Friday (March 17). Shaheen Shah Afridi’s Qalandars had lost the PSL Qualifier to last year’s runners-up Multan Sultans by a massive 84-run margin and will need to bounce back from that reverse quickly.

The Zalmi side, on the other hand, who finished fourth after the league stage are coming off an impressive 12-run win over Islamabad United in the Eliminator 1 on Thursday (March 17) night. Skipper Babar, who scored an impressive half-century, became the fastest batter to score 9,000 runs in T20 cricket.

The Qalandars boast off an impressive bowling attack with their skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi and all-rounder Rashid Khan among the top five wicket-takers in PSL 2023. But battle of the contest will surely be Babar Azam vs Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2023 Eliminator 2 Details

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Date & Time: March 17, 730pm IST onwards

Live Streaming and TV details: Sony Sports Network and SonyLiv website and app.

LAH vs PES PSL 2023 Eliminator 1 Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Haris

Batters: Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub

All-rounders: Hussain Talat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Aamir Jamal

Bowlers: Salman Irshad, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf

Captain: Babar Azam

Vice-captain: Rashid Khan

LAH vs PES PSL 2023 Eliminator 1 Predicted 11

Lahore Qalandars: Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi (C), David Wiese, Abdullah Shafique/Mirza Tahir Baig, Zaman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Hussain Talat, Sikandar Raza, Kamran Ghulam, Sam Billings, Haris Rauf

Peshawar Zalmi: Babar Azam (C), Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris, Azmatullah Omarzai, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Haseebullah Khan (WK), Rovman Powell/Jimmy Neesham, Aamir Jamal, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Salman Irshad, Wahab Riaz

