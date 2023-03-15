Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023 Qualifier 1 Preview, LIVE Streaming Details: When and Where to Watch LAH vs MUL PSL 2023 Match Online and on TV?

In a replay of last season’s Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 final, defending champions Lahore Qalandars will take on runners-up Multan Sultans in the first Qualifier of PSL 2023 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Wednesday (March 15) night. Shaheen Shah Afridi’s Qalandars have been the table-toppers after the league stage with 14 points from 10 matches while Sultans finished in second place with 12 points.

The Qalandars have won both their league fixtures against Mohammad Rizwan-led Sultans – first one by 1 run and the other by 20 runs. However, Sultans have a history of stunning the Qalandars in the Playoffs stage, which they managed to do in PSL 2022.

Rizwan has been the top run-getter in PSL 2023 with 483 runs in 10 matches ahead od Peshawar Zalmi and Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, who has notched up 416 runs in 9 matches. For the Qalandars, Fakhar Zaman has been in sparkling form with 378 runs in 10 matches with one century and 2 fifties so far.

Abbas Afridi is the leading wicket-taker in PSL 2023 from the Multan Sultans with 22 scalps in 9 matches followed by the pacy Ihsanullah, who has 20 wickets for the Sultans in 10 matches. Rashid Khan has been pick of the Qalandars bowlers with 15 wickets followed by skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi who has 14.

Here’s everything you need to know about Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans PSL 2023 match Qualifier 1:

When will the Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans PSL 2023 match Qualifier 1 start?

The Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans PSL 2023 match Qualifier 1 will start on March 15, Wednesday.

Where will the Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans PSL 2023 match Qualifier 1 be played?

The Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans PSL 2023 match Qualifier 1 will be hosted in Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

What time will the Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans PSL 2023 match Qualifier 1 begin?

The Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans PSL 2023 match Qualifier 1 will begin at 730 pm IST. The toss is scheduled to take place at 7 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans PSL 2023 match Qualifier 1?

The Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans PSL 2023 match Qualifier 1 will be televised on Sony Sports Network channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans PSL 2023 match Qualifier 1?

The Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans PSL 2023 match Qualifier 1 is available to be streamed live for free on the SonyLiv app and website.

Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans PSL 2023 match Qualifier 1 Predicted 11

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Hussain Talat, Kamran Ghulam, Abdullah Shafique, David Wiese, Sikandar Raza, Sam Billings, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi (C), Haris Rauf, Zahid Khan

Multan Sultans: Shan Masood, Rilee Rossouw, Khushdil Shah, Tim David, Usman Khan, Kieron Pollard, Mohammad Rizwan (C), Johnson Charles, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Ihsanullah