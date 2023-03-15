topStoriesenglish2583676
LIVE Updates | LHQ vs MUL, 1st Qualifier Match PSL 2023: Shaheen Shah Afridi vs Mohammad Rizwan tonight

Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans, 1st Qualifier Match PSL 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: The two best teams of the league are eyeing a berth in the final.

Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans have been the two most impressive teams in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023 this season and it is no surprise that they will face off in the Qualifier 1 on Wednesday (March 15) night for a berth in the final. Shaheen Shah Afridi’s Qalandars are the defending champions while Mohammad Rizwan-led Sultans were the runners-up of PSL 2022, so the Qualifier 1 happens to be a replay of last year’s final.

The Qalandars have held the upper hand over the Sultans in the league stages of PSL 2023 so far. In the first match of the season, Afridi’s side defeated the Sultans by 1 run powered by Fakhar Zaman’s brilliant 66 which helped them post 175. The second win was much more convincing as the Qalandars came out on top by 21 runs. Zaman has been the leading run-scorer of PSL 2023 with 378 runs in 10 matches. Skipper Shaheen Afridi has led with the ball, claiming 14 wickets in 9 matches so far.

Check LIVE Scores and Updates from PSL 2023 Qualifier 1 between Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans HERE.

15 March 2023
06:28 AM

LHQ vs MUL: Replay of PSL 2022 final

The Qualifier 1 of PSL 2023 is a replay of last season's final in which the Lahore Qalandars trumped Multan Sultans to clinch the title. However, the Sultans had defeated the Qalandars in PSL 2022 Qualifier when the two sides last faced off in the Qualifier stage.

06:27 AM

Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of PSL 2023 Qualifier 1 between Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans tonight.

