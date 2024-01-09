'Lalit Modi Threaten To End My Career...', Former RCB Cricketer Reveals Untold Story

Former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) star, Praveen Kumar, recently disclosed a startling revelation about the inaugural season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). In an exclusive interview with The Lallantop, Kumar shared how his unwillingness to join RCB and his preference for Delhi Daredevils led to an extreme reaction from IPL founder Lalit Modi. In the candid conversation, Praveen Kumar narrated how he initially aimed to play for Delhi Daredevils, given its proximity to his hometown of Meerut. However, a twist of fate occurred when an RCB official handed him what he thought was a routine paper. Unbeknownst to Kumar, this innocent-looking document turned out to be a binding contract with the Bangalore-based franchise.

Lalit Modi's Intimidating Ultimatum

Caught in a dilemma, Praveen Kumar approached Lalit Modi to clarify the misunderstanding and express his desire to play for Delhi. Here, Praveen's own words echo the severity of the situation: "I did not want to play for RCB because Bangalore was quite far away from my place, I didn't know English, and the food was not to my liking. Delhi is quite close to Meerut, which would have allowed me to travel to my home once in a while. However, there was a person who made me sign a paper. I did not know it was the contract. I told them I wanted to play for Delhi and not Bangalore. Lalit Modi called me and threatened to end my career."

Reluctance Due to Distance, Language, and Cuisine

Kumar justified his reluctance to join RCB by citing the geographical distance from Bangalore to Meerut, his unfamiliarity with the English language, and the unsuitability of the food. The seasoned cricketer preferred Delhi due to its proximity, providing him with the chance to visit home occasionally.

The Unseen Struggles: Praveen Kumar on Ball-Tampering

In the same interview, Praveen Kumar also touched upon the topic of ball-tampering in cricket, shedding light on its prevalence during his playing days. He mentioned that while it was a common practice among players, Pakistan bowlers were known to indulge in it more frequently to master the art of reverse swing. Kumar emphasized the importance of skill in using reverse swing effectively, even after tampering with the ball.