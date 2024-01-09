WATCH: Mohammed Shami Conferred With Arjuna Award By President Of India Droupadi Murmu

In a momentous occasion at Rashtrapati Bhawan, President Droupadi Murmu awarded the prestigious Arjuna Award to Team India pacer Mohammed Shami for his outstanding performance in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. India's cricketing sensation, Mohammed Shami, received the Arjuna Award on January 9, 2024, recognizing his stellar display in the ODI World Cup 2023. The award ceremony was a testament to Shami's dedication and prowess on the field.

#WATCH | Delhi: Mohammed Shami received the Arjuna Award from President Droupadi Murmu at the National Sports Awards. pic.twitter.com/znIqdjf0qS — ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2024

President Droupadi Murmu Honors Shami

President Murmu, amidst a backdrop of cheers and applause, conferred the Arjuna Award to Shami. The fast bowler's exceptional contribution to Team India's success in the ICC Cricket World Cup did not go unnoticed, and the award stands as a symbol of his commitment to the sport.

Shami's Emotional Response

Reacting to the announcement, an elated Shami expressed, "This award is a dream. An entire lifetime passes by, and people are not able to win this award. It's a matter of great joy and pride. Dreams do come true." His emotional response captured the significance of this achievement.

Shami's World Cup Triumph

Shami emerged as the highest wicket-taker in the ODI World Cup 2023, securing an impressive 24 wickets from just 7 matches. His exceptional bowling performance played a pivotal role in India's journey through the tournament.

Road to Recovery

Despite facing an injury setback post-World Cup, Shami remains optimistic about his return to action. His rehabilitation is underway, with the player expressing confidence in being fit for the upcoming Test series against England.

Shami's Determination for the Future

Looking ahead to the series against England, Shami stated, "I don't think of coming up with anything new. If I'm fit, then results will automatically follow. I try to focus on carrying out the responsibilities assigned to me by the team."