Lasith Malinga likely to miss start of IPL 2020 due to personal reasons

The 2020 edition of the IPL is slated to take place from September 19 to November 10 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Sri Lankan pace spearhead Lasith Malinga is most likely to miss the initial games for Mumbai Indians in the upcoming 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) due to personal reasons.

According to ESPNcricinfo,the 36-year-old bowler wants to be by the side of his father who is not keeping well and may require to undergo a surgery in the coming weeks.

Malinga is most likely to join the Mumbai-based franchise in the lucrative T20 tournament during the business end of the IPL, including the playoffs.

The Sri Lankan pacer was initially roped in by the Mumbai Indians in 2008 and since then, he has been retained by the frachise every year.

Last year, Maliga successfully defended eight runs in the final over after leaking 42 runs in the first three overs to help his side beat Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and emerge champions for the fourth time.

Malinga, who made his last appearance for Sri Lanka in a T20I during the home series against West Indies in March this year before COVID-19 halt, is the second-highest wicket-taker in T20s and also the highest wicket-taker in the IPL with a total of 170 wickets in his account.

The 2020 edition of the IPL is slated to take place from September 19 to November 10 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

