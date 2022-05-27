हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Justin Langer

'Last six months of my coaching...', Justin Langer makes BIG statement says THIS about 12 years of coaching

Langer`s resignation came a day after his England counterpart Chris Silverwood left his job and the Australian was linked with the vacant role which eventually went to New Zealander Brendon McCullum.

&#039;Last six months of my coaching...&#039;, Justin Langer makes BIG statement says THIS about 12 years of coaching
Source/Twitter

Former cricketer and head coach of the Australian cricket team Justin Langer criticised the politics at Cricket Australia. Langer stepped down from the head coach role four months earlier. Langer led Australia to their first Twenty20 World Cup title last year before overseeing a 4-0 demolition of England in the Ashes. 

Leading former Australia players, including Langer`s teammates Ricky Ponting, Adam Gilchrist and Matthew Hayden, had expressed sadness at his treatment.  Langer said that after he quit he recalled a conversation with CA`s interim chairman Richard Freudenstein, who was not pleased with the media coverage favouring the former batsman.

"The first thing he said to me was `It must make you feel so good that all your mates are supporting you in the media,`" Langer said at a Chamber of Commerce event in Perth, as reported by Australian media.

"I said, `Yeah, it is, acting chairman. But with all due respect, those mates are also the all-time greats of Australian cricket. They are the fabric of Australian cricket, they are Australian cricket.

"So yeah, I`m glad my mates are looking after me. Imagine if you had have`.

"Ironically, the last six months of my coaching career were the most enjoyable period of 12 years of coaching. Not only did we win everything, but I had energy, I had focus and I was happy -- besides the bullshit politics."

CA was not immediately available for comment.

"I`ve never spoken to English cricket," Langer said. "The thought of coaching England... mate!"

